          LE Tonglet wins NHRA Pro Bike Battle in first appearance

          12:27 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          SONOMA, Calif. -- LE Tonglet raced to his first NHRA Pro Bike Battle victory on Saturday during the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals at Sonoma Raceway.

          Tonglet earned $7,500 in the all-star bonus race featuring the top eight Pro Stock Motorcycles riders.

          Tonglet beat Eddie Krawiec in the final with a 6.827-second pass at 196.07 mph on a Suzuki. In his first appearance in the Pro Bike Battle, Tonglet also topped Angelle Sampey and Andrew Hines.

          "To be able to win it on the first go-around is pretty amazing," Tonglet said. "My brother [GT Tonglet] won it back in 2005, and to be able to follow in his footsteps just means a lot to me."

          In the regular NHRA event, Leah Pritchett (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Drew Skillman (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) earned No. 1 qualifying positions.

          Pritchett topped the lineup with her Friday run at a track-record time of 3.669 at 304.80.

          Hight had a national-record speed of 339.87 with a time of 3.807 in his Chevrolet Camaro on Friday.

          Skillman ran a 6.538 at 211.36 in a Chevrolet Camaro on Saturday during the third qualifying session.

          Smith powered his Polaris Victory Magnum to a 6.771 at 198.70 during the final qualifying session.

