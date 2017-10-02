MADISON, Ill. -- Top Fuel points leader Steve Torrence won the AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals on Sunday at Gateway Motorsports Park for his eighth victory of the season.

Torrence had a 3.684-second pass at 329.34 to beat Doug Kalitta in the final round. Torrence has 16 career victories.

"We got here by doing what we do all year long and doing it ourselves," Torrence said. "We went out, and we just took those guys out and put them back in the trailer, and we're leaving here with a bigger points lead and a trophy. You're going to have to come in here and do everything you can to get every possible point because this thing could come down to one or two points at the end of the season."

Ron Capps won in Funny Car, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock and LE Tonglet in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the third of six playoff events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Countdown.

Capps topped rookie Jonnie Lindberg with 3.879 at 331.53 in a Dodge Charger R/T for his eighth victory of the season. The defending series champion added to his points lead.

Anderson had a 6.571 at 210.73 in a Chevy Camaro to beat teammate and defending series champion Jason Line. Anderson took the points lead with his third victory of the season and 89th overall.

Tonglet had a 6.792 at 197.91 on a Suzuki to edge Andrew Hines. Tonglet has six victories this season.