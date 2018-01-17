ENGLISHTOWN, N.J. -- The NHRA Summernationals no longer have a home.

The owners of Raceway Park in Englishtown, New Jersey, have informed the National Hot Rod Association they no longer will host drag racing events, effective immediately.

The Napp family, which has owned and operated the track since its opening in 1965, announced Tuesday a reorganization of the company's business operations.

It is really sad to hear about the loss of Englishtown. That track was run by a great man, Vinnie Napp, and his son, they did a really good job. They were great promoters and built up stars like Jungle Jim and they gave me the chance to go across the country and race... pic.twitter.com/0sPACTUoZ8 — John Force (@JohnForce_FC) January 17, 2018

While drag racing on the quarter-mile or eighth-mile track will end immediately, Raceway Park will use the stadium portion of the facility to continue most of its operations, including auto swap meets, numerous car shows, motocross and kart races and other events.

The 49th annual NHRA Summernationals were scheduled to take place this June.

NHRA President Glen Cromwell said in a statement that the Summernationals have been an important part of NHRA's history, and he hopes fans nearby can go to another event.

😢 Can't believe we won't be racing there anymore. Heartbroken because it was a great track and the fans are always awesome in Englishtown.. Thank you for all the great memories there. https://t.co/OvtxpfDLpa — Courtney Force (@courtneyforce) January 17, 2018

The association says no additional changes are anticipated for the 2018 Mello Yello NHRA Drag Racing schedule.

The Napp family thanked the association, racers and fans in a statement.

The track is officially known as Old Bridge Township Raceway Park.