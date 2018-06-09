        <
          Courtney Force tops Funny Car qualifying for 6th time this season

          7:29 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          DINWIDDIE, Va. -- Courtney Force took her sixth No. 1 qualifier of the year and fourth in the past five events Saturday in the inaugural Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park.

          Force had a 3.983-second pass at 323.35 mph during her second qualifying run Friday in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series' first visit to the track since 2009.

          Tony Schumacher took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock and Hector Arana Jr. in Pro Stock Motorcycle -- also all with their Friday runs.

