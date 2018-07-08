EPPING, N.H. -- Matt Hagan won his second straight Funny Car race at the NHRA New England Nationals on Sunday.

Hagan made it to the winner's circle with a run of 4.156 seconds at 292.01 mph to take down Tim Wilkerson in the final round. Hagan secured his third win of 2018 and has now earned victories at New England Dragway in back-to-back years.

Steve Torrence (Top Fuel) and Chris McGaha (Pro Stock) were also winners in their respective categories at the 13th of 24 events this season.

Torrence earned his fifth victory of the year by beating Antron Brown in the final round with a 3.909 at 320.74 to Brown's 3.948 at 315.12. Torrence notched his first career win in Epping as he continues to build on his points lead in the Top Fuel class.

McGaha took home the win in Pro Stock with a 6.570 at 211.10 in the final round to defeat Erica Enders, who red-lit. McGaha secured his second win of the season and first since Phoenix as he becomes the fourth driver in the class to record multiple victories in 2018.