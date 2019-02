CHANDLER, Ariz. -- Rain washed out all but a few runs Friday in the NHRA Arizona Nationals at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.

Brittany Force had the early Top Fuel lead with a 4.976-second pass at 185.28 mph. Matt Hagan led in Funny Car with a 3.942 at 321.50.

Racing will resume as scheduled on Saturday, weather permitting.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.