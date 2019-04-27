Salinas tops qualifying at NHRA 4-Wide Nationals

CONCORD, N.C. -- Mike Salinas took the No. 1 qualifying spot in Top Fuel on Saturday at the NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.

Salinas had a zMAX Dragway-record time of 3.687 seconds at 327.43 mph Friday night. He raced to his first career victory April 7 at the four-wide event in Las Vegas.

"We knew (on Friday) that the track might not hold much," Salinas said. "Alan (Johnson, tuner) is a genius at what he's doing and the nice part about it is the car did exactly what we wanted it to do, getting us into the number one 1 spot."

Robert Hight topped the Funny Car field, and Karen Stoffer led the Pro Stock Motorcycle lineup.

Hight had a 3.883 at 325.92 in his Chevrolet Camaro SS in the final qualifying round Saturday. Stoffer ran a 6.793 at 197.91 on a Suzuki.