Four-time Sprint Cup champion Jeff Gordon will compete in the 2017 Rolex 24 At Daytona, driving a Cadillac for Wayne Taylor Racing as a co-driver of the car with Ricky and Jordan Taylor and Max Angelelli in the Jan. 28-29 race on the Daytona International Speedway road course.

Gordon, 45, has competed in the race before, finishing third in 2007 with Wayne Taylor and Angelelli among the co-drivers.

"When I announced I would no longer be competing full-time in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series, my hope was that I would get an opportunity like this to compete again in such a prestigious event -- with [sponsor] Konica Minolta and Wayne Taylor Racing -- with the hopes of winning it this time," Gordon said. "I know that Ricky and Jordan are super-fast, and I believe it will be a very strong combination."

Wayne Taylor Racing finished second in the 2016 race and third in their division in the season standings. The team will test the new Cadillac race car during sanctioning body IMSA's Jan. 6-8 test at Daytona.

"We are excited to have Jeff back in the lineup with us for the 2017 Rolex 24," Wayne Taylor said. "He was with us when we started this race team back in 2007 and he helped us finish on the podium.

"We have kept in close touch ever since and have always been looking for another opportunity to have him join our driver lineup. That opportunity is finally here after his retirement from full-time competition in NASCAR, and we are very much looking forward to working with him again."