INDIANAPOLIS -- Japanese veteran Takuma Sato will drive the No. 26 Honda for Andretti Autosport during the 2017 IndyCar season.

The move was announced Friday by CEO Michael Andretti, who said being part of a four-driver team will benefit Sato through collaboration and support. The other drivers are Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi and Marco Andretti.

Before joining IndyCar in 2010, Sato made 90 career starts in Formula One. He has 118 IndyCar Series starts, five podium finishes, five pole positions and one win.

The IndyCar season opens March 12 in St. Petersburg, Florida.