INDIANAPOLIS -- Hank Steinbrenner, George Steinbrenner IV and Michael Andretti have hired 16-year-old Colton Herta to drive the No. 98 car in the Indy Lights Series next season.

It's the first time Herta will race in the U.S. since 2014. Herta's father, Bryan, drove for Michael Andretti and owned the late Dan Wheldon's Indianapolis 500 winning car in 2011.

The teenager said he chose No. 98 to honor Wheldon and plans to wear a helmet that bears the same design as his father used.

Thursday's announcement also puts two big American sports families on the same team.

Michael Andretti is the son of former world champion Mario Andretti and the father of current IndyCar driver Marco Andretti. Hank Steinbrenner's father, George III, bought the New York Yankees in 1973.