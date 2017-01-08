ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Ken Roczen won the season-opening AMA Supercross race on Saturday at Angel Stadium by beating defending 450SX series champion Tony Dungey by nearly 15 seconds.

Roczen has 10 career 450 victories, including five last season. The Honda racer from Germany is coming off a 450 season title in the outdoor motocross series.

KTM's Shane McElrath won the Western Regional 250SK Class race for his first series victory. Aaron Plessinger was second.

In a format change, the 450 race was 20 minutes and one lap, and the 250 event was 15 minutes and one lap. Previously, the 450 races were 20 laps and the 250 events were 15 laps.