DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Scott Pruett, a five-time Rolex 24 at Daytona champion, is one of seven people selected for induction into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America.

The 2017 class was announced Thursday at Daytona International Speedway.

The other inductees are sprint car legend Steve Kinser; three-time Daytona 200 motorcycle champion Dick Klamfoth; two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Terry Labonte; drag racing and land-speed-record pioneer Paula Murphy; two-time NASCAR champ Herb Thomas; and longtime commentator Brock Yates.

The class will be inducted on June 28 in Daytona Beach.

Pruett shares the record for Rolex 24 championships with Hurley Haywood. Pruett is racing in this year's sports car classic that starts Saturday afternoon, driving a new Lexus entry in the production-based GT Daytona class.