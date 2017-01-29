Wayne Taylor Racing has won the Rolex 24 at Daytona, thanks to a controversial pass by Ricky Taylor in the closing minutes.

Taylor drove hard into Turn 1, breaking late, and turned race leader Filipe Albuquerque. IMSA officials reviewed the contact and ruled no action would be taken against Taylor.

So Taylor was out front the rest of the way and gave Wayne Taylor Racing its first Rolex 24 victory since 2005. Ricky Jordan, younger brother Jordan, veteran Max Angelelli and retired NASCAR star Jeff Gordon celebrated the victory.

The team came oh-so-close the last four years, finishing with four straight podium finishes but failing to get the win and the coveted Rolex watch. Gordon joined Angelelli and the Taylor boys this year in hopes of getting them over the top.

In an interview with FS1 following the race, Gordon said it was "an amazing experience."

"I'm just so honored to be a part of this," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.