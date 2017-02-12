ARLINGTON, Texas -- Frenchman Marvin Musquin dominated the AMA Supercross race Saturday night at AT&T Stadium for his first career 450SX Class victory.

The KTM rider led all 26 laps, holding off Honda's Cole Seely by 5.3 seconds.

"I grabbed the hole shot on the restart and just tried to focus on what was in front of me," Musquin said. "It was so easy to make a mistake out there tonight. This feels so good, to stand up here for the first time in my career. I've dreamed of this since I was a little boy in France and would like to dedicate this to my brother, who has been so supportive of me and gone through difficult times the past few years."

His brother, Mika Musquin, sustained career-ending injuries in a crash in Europe in 2015.

Husqvarna's Jason Anderson was third, followed by KTM's Ryan Dungey and Husqvarna's Dean Wilson. Dungey leads the season standings, 18 points ahead of Musquin after seven of 16 events.

Ken Roczen, the Honda star who won the first two races of the season, is sidelined with wrist and arm injuries sustained in a crash.

Kawasaki's Justin Hill raced to his fourth straight Western Regional 250SK victory. Austin Forkner was second on a Kawasaki. Hill leads the standings, 21 points ahead of Yamaha's Aaron Plessinger.