POMONA, Calif. -- Leah Pritchett raced to the second Top Fuel No. 1 qualifier of her career at her home track Saturday in the season-opening Circle K NHRA Winternationals.

Pritchett, from nearby Redlands, had a career-best time of 3.672 seconds at 327.90 mph in the final qualifying session at Auto Club Raceway.

Editor's Picks Hopes high for women NHRA drivers Leah Pritchett and the Force sisters, Courtney and Brittany, all posted remarkable times in the training sessions leading up to this weekend's NHRA season opener in Pomona, California.

"This is exactly a testament to things that I saw in the offseason," Pritchett said. "We don't have a whole bunch of different parts than anybody else. Those guys are on our heels 100 percent and if we're off by two-hundredths on the tree then we're getting waxed. So the meticulous work that my guys have done in the offseason, the attention to details plus this extra power we've been able to create and we showed in Phoenix, we put it all on the track. I could not be more excited."

Doug Kalitta was second at 3.686 at 329.58, and three-time season champion Antron Brown was third.

Matt Hagan topped the Funny Car field, and Jason Line led the Pro Stock lineup.

Hagan matched the national elapsed time and speed records with a 3.822 pass at 335.57. Sixteen-time season champion John Force qualified second with a 3.849 at 335.15.

Line had a 6.525 at 211.53 in his Chevrolet Camaro for his 50th No. 1 qualifier and second in the Winternationals. Teammate Greg Anderson qualified second.