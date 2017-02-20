BARBERVILLE, Fla. -- Three people were taken to the hospital when a sprint car flipped over the fence at Volusia Speedway Park, according to the Volusia County (Florida) Sheriff's Office.

Two of those injured were trauma alerts, and one was taken by helicopter to Halifax Health Medical Center, according to a sheriff's office spokesman.

The injuries occurred when Dale Blaney's World of Outlaws car went over the fence into an area near the pits where a handful of people were standing and watching the race.

A news release from the speedway initially said the three injured people were "participants in the pit area," and it was unclear whether they were fans or track officials, or there in another capacity.

Later, the track identified one of the injured as Gary Streek, who was visiting from the United Kingdom.

Streek was released from the hospital, according to the track, while two remain hospitalized.

Streek's uncle, Alan Wardel, was admitted after experiencing some discomfort while visiting Streek at Halifax, but has since been discharged as well, according to the track.

"First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the race fans," the track statement said.

The track also stated that Michael Brooks, 68, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, was among those hospitalized. According to the sheriff's office report, Brooks was in extremely critical condition at Halifax Health Medical center.

Kelly Kovski, 35, was in stable condition.

The race was stopped for about 80 minutes, according to the World of Outlaws feed on Twitter, before being resumed at the half-mile dirt track.

It was the second time in four nights that a sprint car cleared a fence at Volusia. On Wednesday, Joey Saldana went over the grandstands into the pit area, breaking the front row of a set of wooden bleachers. No one was injured.

Blaney, who was not injured, is the brother of former NASCAR driver Dave Blaney and uncle of current NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney.