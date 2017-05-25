Sam Alipour meets up with James Hinchcliffe and Alexander Rossi to take in the Kentucky Derby and the Rev party at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the same day. (4:00)

This story appears in ESPN The Magazine's May 29 TBD Issue. Subscribe today!

WE'RE CAREENING DOWN the interstate aboard a fully loaded party bus, somewhere between the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Churchill Downs. It's 11 a.m., and the party has already begun. "It's 5 p.m. somewhere!" shouts IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe as he tends the wet bar. "Let's light it up!" adds 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi, who's spinning a gnarly mix of EDM and '90s music from an iPhone in the back.

The plan sounds easy enough: a one-of a-kind road trip from Indianapolis, where preparations are already underway for the Indy 500, straight through to Louisville for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby on May 6. It's a bucket list item for all involved and a chance for two drivers and BFFs who live for one kind of race to spend the day drinking in -- sometimes literally -- the experience of another. But only two of us look dapper and Derby-ready. Rossi says upon seeing my suit, "It's a talking Christmas tree!" Hinchcliffe chimes in: "If we water Sam's suit, think he'll grow?"

Sam Alipour, Alexander Rossi, and James Hinchcliffe seem to share different interpretations of Derby attire. Andrew Hancock for ESPN We arrive at Churchill Downs' red carpet to popping flashbulbs and friendly vibes from the colorful whiskey gentry. Rossi, 25, is the Cinderella winner of the 100th running of the Indy 500 and the more reserved of the two. "I'm sexier," he says. "But I'm a bigger hit with 65-year-olds," says Hinchcliffe, 30, last fall's Dancing With the Stars runner-up and the self-proclaimed Mayor of Hinchtown, an imaginary realm with "no drinking age or speed limits," he explains. The Canadian is also a collector of antique lighters and guitars and, it would appear, mint juleps. The traditional drink of the Derby flows freely. "It's so minty and delicious!" Hinchcliffe says. "I feel like there's a hole in the bottom of my glass," Rossi offers.

Also flowing freely but in the wrong direction? Our money. Hinchcliffe keeps putting our dollars down on horse No. 5 -- in honor of his car -- in every race, regardless of odds or contradicting research. And after every race? "Direct me to the closest ATM," Rossi says.

Juleps, mounting debt and ladies in the finest fashions in this hemisphere: The Derby's pageantry is on display. "We're excellent wingmen," Rossi assures me. Before long we're approached by several women in ginormous hats. "Do you race cars too?" one asks. No, ma'am, I say -- and she's already handing me her phone: "Can you take a picture of all of us?"

Eleven dumb wagers and countless mint juleps later, it's time for the money race. This time, Rossi and I break free of Hinchcliffe's tyrannical rule, putting our money on Classic Empire because, well, we like his name. Result: Hinchcliffe is the sole owner of a $1,400-plus winning ticket when Always Dreaming -- you guessed it, the No. 5 horse -- wins the Derby. "Told you guys, always bet on 5!" he says.

In spite of ourselves, we survive the Run for the Roses! Which means one thing: sleep. "Oh, you're not going to bed for a long time," Rossi says. "We're going to Rev." That's right, we're heading straight back to Indy for the official kickoff party of Indy 500 month, culminating in the May 28 race. "Don't worry," Hinchcliffe says, "we'll find some mint juleps on the way."