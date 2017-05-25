Indy 500 driver Bryan Clauson died in August 2016 but his legacy lives on in a 64-year-old Army war veteran. For the full feature, tune in to SportsCenter on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN. (1:05)

On the final lap of his Chili Bowl Midget Nationals qualifying race in January, Justin Allgaier's car flipped and Thomas Meseraull drove his car into Allgaier's in a violent collision.

Allgaier stood by his car after it was hauled back to the pit area at the Tulsa Expo Center and knew it could have been much worse. Just a few weeks earlier, Allgaier had seen a photo of a car Meseraull had worked on and noticed he had added a bar above his head. Allgaier liked the idea, and added a similar bar.

A gash in that new bar indicated that a Meseraull shock tower, a piece in the front of the car that holds the shock, hit that halo bar in their crash.

"I could have just as easily had a shock tower to the head," Allgaier said.

Allgaier, in telling the story, seems quite matter-of-fact, but it seems eerie in light of Bryan Clauson's death from an accident Aug. 6 at the Belleville (Kansas) Midget Nationals.

Editor's Picks Bryan Clauson's legacy, inspiration, lives on through organ donations Bryan Clauson's death after a race accident last August left the people in his life devastated, but by being an organ donor, Clauson inspired thousands to join the cause. That will be his legacy, and one to be proud of.

United States Auto Club (USAC), the sanctioning body for various types of sprint car races, hired Terry Trammell, one of the most notable racing safety experts and longtime IndyCar Series doctor, to investigate Clauson's accident.

Clauson, driving a midget for Dooling Hayward Racing, flipped and stopped on the track before Ryan Greth plowed into his car.

Trammell studied the crash with "very little data" compared to wrecks in IndyCar. His educated guess: While Clauson's car flew perpendicular to the ground as it flipped over Greth's car, possibly a shock tower hit Clauson in the head -- likely not hitting anything on its way into the cockpit area nor on the way out. The autopsy showed Clauson died of blunt force trauma to the head, which created a cerebral hemorrhage.

"In that case, it would be really hard to prevent that," Trammell said about the freak nature of the tragedy.

Trammell believes sprint car and midget-car car-construction rules need to require more head room, protecting the area above the head, and improve the installation of seats and mounting of belts. He said if drivers hit hard enough, they can come out of the seat by four to six inches. Allgaier, trying to use the knowledge he has gained in several years as a driver in NASCAR, said he moved two inches in his accident at the Chili Bowl.

While he doesn't believe much could have prevented his son's death, Tim Clauson takes some solace in other drivers looking at ways to protect themselves. He credits USAC for hiring Trammell to investigate the crash, and USAC has taken steps to try to avoid such crashes with dashboard lights and lights on the cars that can flash when the yellow flag waves. JJ Yeley, another NASCAR driver with sprint car roots, installed a window net above his head for the Chili Bowl.

Adding bars or a halo to midgets and other sprint cars sounds simple. But not all tracks have the equipment to cut those bars to extricate a driver, and a driver's biggest fear remains the ability to get out of a car quick enough in case of fire. Allgaier positioned his bar so that medics could slide a backboard behind the seat to extricate him.

Any bars above the head likely would make the car slower because they don't help lower the center of gravity.

"I'm going to put in the things I know that work," Allgaier said. "I might give up some speed. I am going to put the things that I know will keep me safer. If something happened, it was my time. It was meant to be."

For any new safety improvement to have a significant effect, all racing series would have to come to an agreement and implement rules -- if only one does it, drivers could just not race in that series if not willing to do that extra installation.

Making roots racing safer is always evolving. ISC Images & Archives/Getty Images

"If there's some safety features out there, if we think it is going to affect the performance, we don't end up putting it in," said former USAC champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who now competes in the NASCAR Cup Series. "If everybody has to do it, it doesn't matter, right? ... There definitely are things that can be better, but it is going to have to be mandatory and not suggestive."

Some fear having a halo bar closer to the head increases the potential of the head hitting that piece.

"I don't think halo bars are the answer and we didn't learn that from Bryan's accident because a halo bar wouldn't have saved Bryan," said Bryan's fiancée, Lauren Stewart. "I don't find solace in [Allgaier's halo bar] because I don't agree with Justin."

Stewart has a simple view of the death of her fiancé.

"It was a freak deal," she said. "It solidified what we know: Racing is dangerous. And that's it."