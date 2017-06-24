Team Penske will have a stranglehold on the first two rows of the IndyCar race at Road America.

Helio Castroneves won the pole in qualifying Saturday, turning in a lap time of 1:41.30. It was his 50th career pole and third of the season.

Castroneves beat out teammate Will Power by 0.06 seconds to take the pole. Power won last year's race at the rural Wisconsin road course.

Two more Penske drivers will start in the second row after Josef Newgarden finished third and Simon Pagenaud came in fourth.

Points leader Scott Dixon will start fifth, with Graham Rahal starting sixth.

All six of the top drivers are separated by 49 points atop the crowded season leaderboard.

Mikhail Aleshin will start 19th in Sunday's race. He arrived early Saturday following an immigration issue as he tried to reach the United States.

Aleshin had been in France to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans last week. The immigration issue prevented the Russian driver from making it to Road America for practice Friday. Robert Wickens drove the No. 7 car in Aleshin's place for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.

After flying to the United States, Aleshin said he found out that his luggage was lost by an airline.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.