NORWALK, Ohio -- Steve Torrence raced to his fourth Top Fuel victory of the season Sunday, beating Doug Kalita in the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals.

Torrence had a 3.743-second pass at 331.45 mph to edge Doug Kalitta on a holeshot. Kalita finished at 3.736 at 331.36.

"I knew I left good on the tree, but I could tell it would just be a coin toss who got it, and fortunately I was able to come out ahead," Torrence said. "It's been a great season so far and we are hoping to keep this momentum going. We just need to keep our head down and work hard so that we can reach our goals as a team."

Jack Beckman won in Funny Car, Bo Butner in Pro Stock and LE Tonglet in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the 12th of 24 events on the 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

Beckman raced to his 26th career victory and second of the season, beating Robert Hight with a 4.073 pass at 311.85 in a Dodge Charger R/T. Points leader Butner had his third victory of year, topping teammate Greg Anderson with a 6.601 at 210.50 in a Chevrolet Camaro. Tonglet also won for the third time this year, edging Matt Smith with a 6.824 at 195.76 on a Suzuki.