BUCHANAN, Mich. -- Eli Tomac swept the 450 Class motos Saturday in the RedBud National to regain the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship points lead.

The Monster Energy Kawasaki rider from Cortez, Colorado, has three victories in the first six events of the season, also winning the opener at Hangtown in California and last week at Muddy Creek in Tennessee. He has eight career 450 Class victories.

"This is so awesome. The day could not have gone any better," Tomac said. "I didn't want to rush anything in the second moto as the pace was already pretty fast and gnarly. There was a lot of roost and tear-offs being pulled, so I just wanted to do my best to be smart. I took my time and slowly chipped away at the lead and eventually opened up a gap. It feels good to have a clean race and grab another win."

Tomac leads KTM's Blake Baggett by 13 points halfway through the season.

Husqvarna's Jason Anderson was second overall, finishing fourth in the first moto and second in the second. KTM's Marvin Musquin (3-3) was third, and Baggett (2-10) fourth.

Husqvarna's Zach Osborne won the 250 Class event for his third victory of the season to increase his points lead to 38 over KTM's Alex Martin. Osborne, from Abingdon, Virginia, won the second moto after finishing second behind Honda's Jeremy Martin, Alex Martin's brother, in the first.

"The crowd at RedBud is definitely next level," Osborne said. "The first moto I started just behind Jeremy and we kind of went back and forth the whole moto. It sucked to lose it, but it was nice to at least be on the lead pace. It wasn't a huge deal as we still scored good points."

Alex Martin was third in each moto to finish second overall. Jeremy Martin was eighth in the second moto and third overall.