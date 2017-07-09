JOLIET, Ill. -- Steve Torrence won the NHRA Route 66 Nationals on Sunday for his fifth Top Fuel victory of the season, beating Antron Brown in the final.

The points leader edged Brown with a 3.779-second pass at 326.08 mph. Torrence has won three of the past four events to push his career wins total to 13.

"I knew Antron was going to bring his best, because when we race each other we are both at our best," Torrence said. "When I go up to the line, I only think about racing my car and trying to beat everybody. With the car that I have right now I feel like we can beat anybody at any time."

Ron Capps won in Funny Car, Drew Skillman in Pro Stock, and LE Tonglet in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Capps raced to his sixth victory of the season. The points leader beat Tommy Johnson Jr. with a 4.026 at 319.67 in a Dodge Charger R/T.

Skillman topped Erica Enders with a 6.627 at 209.23 in a Chevrolet Camaro for his first victory of the season.

Points leader Tonglet won for the fourth time in six events, edging Hector Arana Jr. with a 6.835 at 195.99 on a Suzuki.