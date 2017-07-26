        <
        >

          13-time motorbike world champ Nieto, 70, in hospital after crash

          12:03 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MADRID -- Former motorbike world champion Angel Nieto has been taken to a hospital on the Spanish island of Ibiza after a crash while riding a quadbike.

          Nieto's son, Gelete Nieto, told Spanish national television from outside the hospital that his 70-year-old father "has received a hard hit to the head."

          MotoGP showed its support by writing on Twitter: "All our thoughts today are very much with Angel Nieto, following his quad biking incident in Ibiza."

          Nieto won 13 world motorbike championships between 1969 and 1984.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.