LEXINGTON, Ohio -- Josef Newgarden dominated at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on the way to his second straight IndyCar victory at the Honda Indy 200 on Sunday.

Newgarden was not challenged most of the day on the 90-lap, 2.2-mile course and finished 5.156 seconds ahead of Team Penske teammate Will Power, the pole-sitter. Newgarden won July 16 at Toronto and has six career wins, three this season.

Local favorite Graham Rahal was third and 2016 champion Simon Pagenaud finished fourth.

Newgarden showed his intentions early when he made an inside pass on Power on the 14th lap. Rahal took a temporary lead when Newgarden pitted on lap 41 but when Rahal went in the next time around, Newgarden went to the front.

By lap 50, the Tennessee native had extended his lead over Power to 6.5 seconds.