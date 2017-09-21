DETROIT -- State officials are deciding whether to continue hosting the Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle, a state park and island that opponents say is negatively affected by the annual event.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is considering whether to allow the race to continue after a five-year contract expires following the 2018 race.

The department held a public meeting Wednesday at the Belle Isle Nature Center to gather feedback. Dozens of residents attended.

Opponents voiced concerns about the race's environmental impact. Several conservation groups have requested a third-party environmental-impact study on how the race affects the island habitat.

But supporters say the race shines a spotlight on Detroit and stimulates the economy.

The Grand Prix has occurred on Belle Isle periodically since 1992 and annually since 2012.