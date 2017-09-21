        <
        >

          Detroit could host final IndyCar race in 2018

          3:26 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          DETROIT -- State officials are deciding whether to continue hosting the Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle, a state park and island that opponents say is negatively affected by the annual event.

          The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is considering whether to allow the race to continue after a five-year contract expires following the 2018 race.

          The department held a public meeting Wednesday at the Belle Isle Nature Center to gather feedback. Dozens of residents attended.

          Opponents voiced concerns about the race's environmental impact. Several conservation groups have requested a third-party environmental-impact study on how the race affects the island habitat.

          But supporters say the race shines a spotlight on Detroit and stimulates the economy.

          The Grand Prix has occurred on Belle Isle periodically since 1992 and annually since 2012.

