INDIANAPOLIS -- Portland International Raceway is back on the IndyCar Series schedule in 2018.

2018 IndyCar schedule Date Site March 11 St. Petersburg April 7 Phoenix April 15 Long Beach April 22 Barber Motorsports May 12 IMS road course May 27 Indy 500 June 2-3 Belle Isle Park June 9 Texas June 24 Road America July 8 Iowa July 15 Toronto July 29 Mid-Ohio Aug. 19 Pocono Aug. 25 Gateway Park Sept. 2 Portland Sept. 16 Sonoma

The Sept. 2 race on the 1.967-mile permanent road course will be IndyCar's first trip to the Oregon track since races were held from 1984 to 2007 under CART and Champ Car sanction.

The race will be operated by Green Savoree Racing Promotions, which also promotes the IndyCar events at St. Petersburg, Toronto and Mid-Ohio.

Portland replaces Watkins Glen, New York, on the schedule.

There were no other major changes on the 17-race schedule as IndyCar sought stability in assembling its 2018 calendar. The race at Phoenix is returning to the first weekend in April. The race had moved this year to avoid conflicting with the NCAA men's basketball Final Four taking place in nearby Glendale, Arizona.