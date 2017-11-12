POMONA, Calif. -- Eddie Krawiec wrapped up his fourth Pro Stock Motorcycle season title and first since 2012 by qualifying Saturday at the season-ending Auto Club NHRA Finals.

Krawiec powered his Harley Davidson to a 6.781-second pass at 197.68 mph to earn his sixth No. 1 of the season and 29th of his career. He has seven victories this season.

"I have to give this to teamwork," Krawiec said. "All the guys that stand behind me when I'm on my motorcycle and make it go up and down the dragstrip as fast as it does. Everybody at Vance & Hines and NHRA for giving me a great place to race. I just couldn't do it without my team. What makes it really special is I have my father, my wife and my little girl, Kayden, at home. This is something special."

Krawiec will face Lance Bonham in the first round of eliminations.

Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Jack Beckman (Funny Car) and Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) also topped qualifying.

Force piloted her dragster to a track elapsed-time record 3.667 pass at 330.31 on Friday for her second No. 1 qualifier of the season and eighth of her career.

Beckman ran a 3.835 pass at 334.98 in his Dodge Charger R/T Funny Car for his second No. 1 of the season and 23rd of his career.

In Pro Stock, Anderson, the points leader, secured his sixth No. 1 qualifier of the season, 93rd of his career and second consecutive by racing his Chevrolet Camaro to a 6.541 at 209.79.