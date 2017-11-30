HONOLULU -- Jim Nabors, whose rendition of "Back Home Again in Indiana" became an Indianapolis 500 fixture for more than four decades, died Thursday at age 87.

His husband, Stan Cadwallader, said the actor best known as the television star Gomer Pyle died at home in Hawaii after his health had declined for the past year.

"Back Home Again in Indiana" is a centerpiece of the pageantry leading up to the start of the Indy 500, and Nabors sang it 36 times between 1972 and 2014. In his first rendition, he knew the tune but had to scribble the lyrics on his hand.

Heartbroken at the passing of the man who taught us what it means to come Back Home Again.



Rest in Peace, Jim. pic.twitter.com/NtFTTe6iPn — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) November 30, 2017

Nabors was born in Alabama but has said that in many ways, Indiana is a deep part of him.

The owners of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway said Nabors became a "Hoosier to all of us almost immediately after he began his superb performances." The Hulman-George family said in a statement it will "never forget his genuine kindness, sincerity and loyalty."

Nabors used to recall how some of his musician friends would brag at the number of fans at their concerts. As for himself, Nabors would say, "Oh, I had about 300,000."