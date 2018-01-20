CORDOBA, Argentina -- Spanish driver Carlos Sainz has won his second Dakar Rally title, with the Peugeot driver climbing on top of his car at the end of the rally to celebrate Saturday.

Sainz finished in 49 hours, 16 minutes, 18 seconds overall and was 43 minutes ahead of second-place Nasser Al-Attiyah of Toyota.

"I am very happy because this was a very difficult Dakar. I needed this victory," Sainz said.

His first title was in 2010 when he drove for Volkswagen in the second South American edition of the rally.

South African Giniel de Villiers won the 74-mile final stage in Cordoba. Sainz was ninth.

Carlos Sainz celebrates his victory in the 2018 Dakar Rally. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan

Matthias Walkner won his first title in the motorcycle category. The 2017 runner-up finished the final stage of the race Saturday in eighth place, securing the title more than 16 minutes ahead of Argentina's Kevin Benavides of Honda.

The win for the 31-year-old Austrian gives KTM its 17th straight Dakar title.

Benavides was the winner at the end of the 74-mile motorcycle stage.

Defending champion Sam Sunderland of KTM was forced to abandon in the first stages of the race in Peru. The British rider crashed in the desert while leading.

Frenchman Adrien van Beveren of Yamaha, who was also leading, was forced out three days ago.