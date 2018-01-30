CS Santosh spends 351 days a year preparing for a 14-day expedition. Back from his fourth Dakar Rally this year, the only thing a rider undertaking this ultimate test of man and machine can be certain of, he says, is the excruciating torture in store. Actually, there's no way on earth you can prepare for it.

This time the Hero MotoSports rider returned with more than just horror stories of riding through dunes, river bed crossings and salt flats. A 34th place overall finish, his best-ever so far, and becoming the first Indian to finish the race three times, has made this Santosh's best outing in South America. For those wondering why finishing the race really counts, this year of the 139 riders in the motorclass category only 85 made it to the finish line in Argentina while just 43 out of the 92 cars that started out in Peru made it to the end. The only other Indian in the fray, KP Aravind crashed out of the race in Stage 5, broke his ankle and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Editor's Picks CS Santosh racing to become 'fastest Indian' in the world The first Indian to compete in the 14-day, 9,000km Dakar Rally, CS Santosh is going at it again and "excited for the first time".

CS Santosh and the road less travelled The first Indian to compete in the 14-day, 9,000km Dakar Rally talks to ESPN about his preparations for the 2017 edition and how "you basically build yourself to go there and be destroyed". 1 Related

Celebrity debutant former Tottenham and Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas withdrew from the race after his Toyota Hilux crashed into a sand dune in Peru in the fourth stage.

"I'm both happy and lucky that at least I've come back home with a finish to talk about," Santosh, 34, says. In fact, over the first two days of the rally he promised a lot more than a finish. Starting out in spectacular fashion, Santosh ended in 13th position after of the first stage, a 31-km run from Lima to Pisco.

In the second 267-km stretch, he navigated the tricky canyons well to remain within the top 30. "I just didn't imagine that I'd have such great results. To start ahead of Toby Price (2016 winner and finished third this year) after the first stage I thought was really cool. It was also a way of gaining perspective and realizing that great riders aren't gods and are also beatable. I wanted to tick a couple of boxes: one was really good stage time. The second was to be on TV with a helicopter shot of me. I got these two within the first two days. Then my troubles begun."

"If you're in the front, the race pulls you with it and good things happen, but if you get left behind it's a recipe for everything bad."

A swollen upper lip bears visible testimony.

A crash on the fourth day followed by another on the eleventh set him back. "After the crash I had a concussion and didn't know where I was and started riding in the opposite direction. When I turned the bike after I was told that I was going the wrong way, my wheels got locked since the spokes were broken. Somebody then came along and helped me kick the bike and make it straight. I've learnt that if you're in the front, the race pulls you with it and good things happen, but if you get left behind it's a recipe for everything bad."

Apart from the Desert Storm rally in India, Santosh is kicked about races in South America that he will undertake in a few months' time to prepare for next year's Dakar.

"I was a tourist in my first Dakar (in 2015), today I'm trying to be competitive," he says.

It's just little over a week since his sapping, debilitating experience at the Dakar and yet Santosh is itching to get back on the bike again. He's game for some equally insane activity in between, like trying to beat a wingsuit jumper flying off a plane, on his bike.

"You know, it's tough for me to do normal things when I'm not racing. When you race a motorcycle your mind shrinks a bit. You can't take in life in its entirety," he says, "Actually I'm bored already and want to get back to training."