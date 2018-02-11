POMONA, Calif. -- Clay Millican had a Top Fuel national time record of 3.628 seconds at 322.04 mph to take the No. 1 qualifying position Saturday in the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals.

Millican broke his own record of 3.631 set last year in Madison, Illinois.

"My crew chief, David Grubnic, runs this car differently than anybody else out here, and he is just one of a kind," Millican said. "I knew it was a special run at the 330-foot mark, and I even shut the car off a bit early, so we know we can improve upon those numbers at some point."

Matt Hagan topped Funny Car qualifying, and Vincent Nobile led the Pro Stock field.

Hagan had a 3.822 at a track-record 336.32 mph during his second pass of the day.

Nobile ran a 6.529 at 210.41 in the first qualifying pass of the day.