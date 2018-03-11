DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Veteran rider Justin Brayton won the Daytona Monster Energy Supercross on Saturday night for his first career victory in AMA Supercross competition.

Brayton, a 33-year-old from North Carolina, rode a Honda CRF 450 to the upset in the 450SX class final at Daytona International Speedway. He held off two-time-defending Daytona-champion Eli Tomac (Kawasaki) by 4.450 seconds. Tomac dramatically charged back to a runner-up finish after a first-lap crash sent him to the rear of the field.

"I usually struggle so bad at Daytona, like, I come to get a top 10, but today I just felt great," Brayton said. "I cannot believe it. I'm a Supercross winner, I'm in the record books, at freaking Daytona. Are you kidding me?"

Jordan Smith won the 250SX class final aboard a KTM, edging Jeremy Martin (Honda CRF) at the finish by 0.979 seconds. Earlier, Smith won one of two 250SX heats.