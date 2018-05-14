INDIANAPOLIS -- Actor Chris Hemsworth will wave the green flag to start this year's Indianapolis 500.

Movie fans probably know Hemsworth best for his roles in Marvel's "Avengers" series. The newest installment, "Avengers: Infinity War," recently set a box-office record with a $640.9 million worldwide opening weekend.

The honorary starter would also be known to racing fans for his portrayal of former Formula One driver James Hunt in the movie "Rush."

The Indianapolis 500 will be held May 27 on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's historic 2.5-mile oval. Practice begins Tuesday, with qualifying set for Saturday and Sunday.

The racetrack previously announced that Kelly Clarkson would sing the national anthem before the race.