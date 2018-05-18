INDIANAPOLIS -- Formula One development driver Santino Ferrucci will make his IndyCar debut next month at Detroit as the replacement driver for Pietro Fittipaldi.

Ferrucci is an American development driver for Haas F1, the only American team on the F1 grid, and currently races in Formula 2.

Dale Coyne Racing has been forced to shuffle its lineup since Fittipaldi broke both legs this month in a crash in Belgium. Fittipaldi had been scheduled to make his Indianapolis 500 debut next week; he has been replaced for the race by Zachary Claman De Melo.

Ferrucci will drive the No. 19 at the doubleheader in Detroit on June 2-3.

As the Haas F1 test driver, he has completed four test days and 1,180 miles in an F1 car.