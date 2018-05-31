Superbike rider Dan Kneen has died following a crash at the Isle of Man TT.

Kneen, 30, suffered fatal injuries in the incident during the event's Superbike qualifying session on Wednesday.

Organisers said the accident happened at the Churchtown section on the first lap of the session. Kneen died at the scene.

He had been riding for Northern Ireland-based team Tyco BMW, and had set his fastest ever lap of the TT Mountain Course on Tuesday night at 132.258mph.

Team manager Philip Neil said: "We are all numb at the minute if I'm honest. Our thoughts are with Dan's family and friends.

"He was a popular, hard-working lad who loved his racing and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him."

Kneen, from Onchan in the Isle of Man, was the 2014 Irish Superbike champion, and also won the 2014 Ulster Grand Prix, securing his first international victory in the UGP Superstock Race.

As a newcomer at the Manx Grand Prix in 2008, he won an unprecedented three races -- the Junior, the Newcomers C and the Ultra Lightweight MGP Races.

His first TT podium came in last year's Superstock race, where he finished third.

The organisers of the Isle of Man TT said in a statement: "ACU Events Ltd wishes to pass on their deepest sympathy to Dan's partner Leanne, his family and his many friends in the road racing community and beyond."