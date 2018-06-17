MONTMELO, Spain -- Jorge Lorenzo won the Catalonia Grand Prix after starting from pole position ahead of MotoGP points leader Marc Marquez on Sunday.

Marquez crossed second followed by Valentino Rossi at the Barcelona-Catalonia Circuit.

It was the Spaniard's second straight victory after the Italian GP two weeks ago. Those are his only two victories since joining Ducati in 2017.

Lorenzo announced last week that he would leave Ducati at the end of the season and join Honda next year, forming a formidable pairing with Marquez.

Marquez jumped ahead of pole sitter Lorenzo at the start of the race, but Lorenzo passed him on the second lap to take back the lead.

"Winning two races in a row is incredible," Lorenzo said. "We were competitive and consistent all weekend. I didn't have a good start, so I had to keep calm."

It was the three-time former champion's 46th career win in the top category.

Marquez leads the standings with 115 points. Rossi is next with 88. Lorenzo is in seventh place with 66.

After the race Marquez paid his respects to Andreas Perez, the 14-year-old motorbike rider who died on Monday after succumbing to injuries he received when he crashed during a race at the same track, by waving a flag with Perez's No. 77.

In Moto2, Fabio Quartararo got his first race win. Miguel Oliveira was second, followed by Alex Marquez.

Enea Bastiani won the Moto3 race ahead of point leader Marco Bezzecchi and Gabriel Rodrigo.