IndyCar driver Robert Wickens suffered nine specific injuries, including fractures to his spinal cord and neck, in his horrific crash at Pocono Raceway last month.

Wickens' family provided a comprehensive list of the injuries the driver suffered when his car launched into the fence Aug. 19 at the Pennsylvania track. Among the nine injuries are a thoracic spinal fracture, a fractured neck, tibia and fibula fractures to both legs, and a fractured right forearm. He also fractured four ribs and bones in his hands.

The family released the details Thursday through Schmidt Peterson Motorsports to show the severity of the injuries to Wickens and the recovery he has ahead. He is expected to be moved to a rehabilitation center soon to begin recovering from the spinal cord injury. It could be months before the severity of the injury is known.

Robert Wickens suffered nine specific injuries in his airborne crash at Pocono Raceway last month. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Canadian had surgery this week at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital to repair fractures to his legs and hands.

"We want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love, prayers and positive energy that has been sent our way since Robert's accident," the Wickens family said in a statement. "We are blown away by the strength of this INDYCAR community and the support within it. While Robert's recovery and rehabilitation continue over the coming weeks and months, your loving messages will certainly be a source of encouragement for him."

Wickens was named the IndyCar Rookie of the Year on Wednesday. Despite missing the past two races, he is the highest-scoring rookie driver this season, sitting seventh overall, and cannot be caught in the finale.

Team owners Ric Peterson and Sam Schmidt said the No. 6 entry will be Wickens' car "no matter the amount of time it takes for his full recovery."

"The road to Robert's recovery will be a long and tough one, but we hope you'll be alongside us cheering him on," the team said.

Schmidt Peterson did not field Wickens' car in the race after his accident, but Carlos Munoz drove it at Portland last weekend and will close the season in the seat at Sonoma in California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.