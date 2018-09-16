        <
        >

          Robert Wickens vows to return to IndyCar after crash injuries

          6:59 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          INDIANAPOLIS -- IndyCar driver Robert Wickens has vowed to return to a race car following injuries in a crash at Pocono Raceway.

          Wickens posted to social media from his bed in an Indianapolis rehabilitation center. The Canadian is wearing braces around his neck and torso, and a cast on his right wrist.

          Wickens' car sailed into the fence at Pocono on Aug. 19 and he suffered a thoracic spinal fracture, spinal cord injury, neck fracture, tibia and fibula fractures to both legs, fractures in both hands, a fractured right forearm, a fractured elbow, four fractured ribs and a pulmonary contusion.

          The extent of his spinal cord injury has not been determined.

          In his post, Wickens said: "I'm in rehab now, trying to get back to 100 percent as soon as possible, but I don't know what the future holds for me. It's going to be a very long road to recovery. All I can say is I'm going to work as hard as possible, train as hard as possible, to make sure I'm back in a race car as quickly as possible."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices