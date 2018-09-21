        <
          Sprint-car veteran Greg Hodnett killed in crash at BAPS Motor Speedway

          Greg Hodnett, a veteran Pennsylvania sprint-car racer, died Thursday night following a crash in a race at BAPS Motor Speedway in York Haven, Pennsylvania.

          The 49-year-old Hodnett was a five-time champion at Williams Grove Speedway in Pennsylvania. He was the 1993 World of Outlaws top rookie and won 20 World of Outlaws races in his career.

          He was competing in a track-sanctioned race for 410 sprints on the 0.4-mile high-banked dirt track previously known as Susquehanna Speedway.

          "To me, Greg represented the true gentleman competitor in the pit area," World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter said in a news release after Hodnett's death.

          A statement on Hodnett's website said: "Please keep [wife] Sherry, the entire Hodnett family, and the Heffner racing team in your thoughts and prayers. Greg was a professional in every sense of the word, and will be desperately missed!"

          NASCAR drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Larson, who occasionally compete in sprint cars and had competed against Hodnett, expressed their sadness on Twitter.

          Neither Stenhouse nor Larson was in the field for Thursday night's race as they're racing in Richmond, Virginia, this weekend.

