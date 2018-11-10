Fernando Alonso is set to race in his second Indianapolis 500 next year in conjunction with his Formula One team, McLaren Racing.

"I am especially glad to be returning with McLaren," Alonso said in a statement. "This was always my first choice if the team decided to do it, so I'm delighted they have decided to go ahead. It's a tough race and we'll be up against the best, so it will be a huge challenge. But we're racers and that's why we race. One of the things I'm looking forward to most is seeing the fans again, who are absolutely fantastic."

Alonso previously competed at the 2017 Indy 500 in a collaboration between McLaren and Andretti Autosport. Alonso qualified fifth for that year's race and had a competitive car before a mechanical issue ended his day. He told reporters Saturday that his debut Indy appearance was the greatest race he had ever been part of.

McLaren and Alonso had flirted with running a full IndyCar schedule in 2019 but announced in October that they would not do so.

"We are relishing our return to the Brickyard and this incredible race," McLaren CEO Zak Brown said Saturday in a statement. "McLaren has a long and fond relationship with the Indianapolis 500 and it's a case of unfinished business for us with Fernando. No Indy 500 is a cakewalk, it's a massive challenge. We have the utmost respect for the race and our competitors. So, we are under no illusions. But McLaren are racers first and foremost, as is Fernando. We're going for it."

Alonso sits 10th in the Formula One standings. His best result of the year was a fifth-place finish at the Australian Grand Prix in March.