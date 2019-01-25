DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Action Express Racing will use a three-driver lineup in its defense of its Rolex 24 at Daytona title because driver Mike Conway has been delayed leaving England.

Conway was scheduled to drive with Joao Barbosa, Filipe Albuquerque and Christian Fittipaldi in the No. 5 Cadillac DPi. The twice-round-the-clock endurance race begins Saturday, and with Conway still in England the day before the race, Action Express pulled him from the lineup.

Action Express team manager Gary Nelson said Friday there was no way Conway would have been at Daytona International Speedway in time for the final practice.

The lineup of Barbosa, Albuquerque and Fittipaldi won the race last year in a 1-2 finish for Action Express and Cadillac. The race is the final event as a driver for Fittipaldi.