DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Alex Zanardi's first stint in the Rolex 24 at Daytona had a brief hiccup Saturday when his steering wheel didn't lock into place when he got into his team's BMW.

Zanardi is racing for the first time without his prosthetics and for the first time in North America since the 2001 crash that severed both of his legs. BMW designed a steering wheel that allows him to do everything with his hands, and the wheel is specific for the Italian.

When he climbed in for the driver change roughly 90 minutes into the race, the wheel didn't snap into place and Zanardi frantically waved for assistance. A crew member leaned into the cockpit, removed the wheel and placed a second one in the car.

The second wheel also needed a strong push to get into place and Zanardi was finally able to race. BMW has him second in its rotation of four drivers.