Rolex 24 at Daytona resumes after rain delay

The Rolex 24 at Daytona has resumed after a stoppage of more than 90 minutes for rain. Fernando Alonso is the overall race leader.

The stoppage was the first for rain since 2004 and came after a lengthy period run under caution. Drivers complained the turns at Daytona International Speedway were too slick to continue but IMSA said it was going back to green. The series then abruptly changed its mind and brought the cars to pit road to wait out the weather.

The clock continued to run on the 24-hour endurance event during the stoppage.

It was still raining when IMSA called the drivers back to their cars, but they were sent on track under yellow. Battling changing weather conditions and attrition of the performance vehicles are major elements of this event.

Alonso and Alex Zanardi, the two biggest stars in the field, both said IMSA made the right decision to stop the race.

Zanardi called the conditions the most difficult of his driving career, which compounded his project of racing without his prosthetic legs using a steering wheel to control every aspect of the car.

The double-amputee said it was "very difficult'' to maintain control of his BMW at 50 mph through corners puddled with standing water.