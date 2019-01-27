IMSA has again stopped the Rolex 24 at Daytona because of heavy rains and dangerously poor visibility on the track.

Fernando Alonso took the lead shortly before the red flag was thrown with just over two hours remaining in the twice-round-the-clock endurance event. The Spaniard is scheduled to close the race for Wayne Taylor Racing and has driven the Cadillac to the lead in each of his stints.

Once the cars were brought to pit road, Alonso covered himself with an umbrella and leaned into the open door of the pace car to have a discussion with the driver. He's among the many drivers who have complained the track conditions are too difficult to continue the race.

The clock rolls during the stoppage.