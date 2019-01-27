Rolex 24 halted by rain, poor track conditions

Heavy rain drenched the field of the Rolex 24 at Daytona field with Fernando Alonso leading the endurance race at daybreak. IMSA stopped the race with a little more than seven hours remaining because of poor track conditions.

The clock continues to run during the stoppage.

The race ran for more than an hour under yellow with Alonso circling Daytona International Speedway behind the pace car. The Spaniard was critical of the track conditions and team owner Wayne Taylor called on IMSA to stop the race.

When IMSA brought the cars to pit road, the drivers were told to stay inside and wait out the stoppage.

Alex Zanardi is behind the wheel for his third stint during the rain, which has created the toughest possible conditions. Zanardi is driving without his prosthetic legs and using a steering wheel in which he controls the entire car with his hands.