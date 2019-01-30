Conor Daly will join Andretti Autosport as the team's fifth entry in the Indianapolis 500.

Daly will drive the No. 25 Honda sponsored by the Air Force, the Andretti team announced Wednesday.

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire

"I couldn't be prouder to represent the Air Force for a second consecutive year at the Indianapolis 500," Daly said in a statement. "I would not be here without the effort from everyone at Andretti Autosport to make sure this program is structured for success. It means a lot to see the commitment that Air Force has shown in me, and the chance to have a shot at winning the biggest race in the world."

The 27-year-old Daly will compete in his sixth Indianapolis 500. His best finish of 21st came last year with Dale Coyne Racing.

Andretti Autosport will field five entries for the Indy 500 this year, with Daly joining Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Marco Andretti and Zach Veach.

Daly was not a full-time IndyCar driver in 2018 after spending the prior season with A.J. Foyt's team and finishing 18th in the driver standings. He competed in four races last year, with his best finish being a 13th-place result at Toronto.