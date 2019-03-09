McLaren: Too soon to speculate past Indy 500

McLaren Racing could have interest in an eventual full-time return to the IndyCar Series, but team sporting director Gil de Ferran says it's too soon to address further plans beyond May's Indianapolis 500.

"Look, I think it is generally too early to speculate on what goes beyond the Indianapolis 500 effort," De Ferran said Saturday. "It's no secret that we continue to evaluate a deeper involvement with McLaren and IndyCar racing, but I have nothing to comment on about that at this point."

Editor's Picks Wickens aims to shed wheelchair and race again After suffering a spinal cord injury last August in a crash at Pocono Raceway, Robert Wickens doesn't know if or when he will be out of a wheelchair, but said his goal is to return to racing at some point in the future.

Roger Penske received kidney from son in 2017 Team Penske owner Roger Penske revealed that he received a kidney transplant after the 2017 IndyCar season finale. 1 Related

The team also revealed details about its Indy 500 preparations, saying it will receive engineering support from Carlin Racing for the race.

McLaren entered Indy in 2017 with Fernando Alonso in a partnership with Andretti Autosport and a Honda engine. McLaren and Honda didn't part on good terms following the 2017 Formula One season, and working with Honda was not an option for McLaren in this May's race.

It will instead partner with Chevrolet, while second-year IndyCar team Carlin will offer engineering support.

"We're helping them as a logistical and operational partner on this project," Trevor Carlin said. "We have a good relationship already. They get into things at a very deep level. They have massive resource, a big company."

IndyCar uses spec cars, so Carlin is helping McLaren understand what is not allowed in the building and preparation process.

"I'm sure they'll be pushing the boundaries, and ultimately we will benefit from what they learn with Fernando," Carlin said. "It should be a win-win. We're giving them a baseline. Hopefully they'll take it forward and we'll piggyback along that journey."

Carlin will field three cars in the Indy 500 for Max Chilton, rookie Pato O'Ward and Charlie Kimball.

Alonso will be in a one-car effort for McLaren and will drive the No. 66 Chevrolet to honor the No. 66 McLaren that Mark Donohue drove to victory in the 1972 Indy 500 for Team Penske. Donohue and Team Penske used the car number six times, beginning with the first time the team entered the race 50 years ago because Penske's preferred No. 6 was claimed that year by A.J. Foyt.

McLaren won two other Indy 500s with Johnny Rutherford in 1974 and 1976.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.