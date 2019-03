MADRID -- A 14-year-old rider has died after a crash in a motorcycle race in Spain.

Racing officials said Marcos Garrido Beltran died from injuries sustained in a race on Sunday at the Jerez Circuit in southern Spain.

Spanish media said Beltran went down at a fast section of the track, with reports that he was run over by another rider.

Medics treated Beltran at the track before transporting him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead nearly an hour later.