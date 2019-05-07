        <
        >

          Blackhawks goalie driving pace car at IndyCar GP

          3:55 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          INDIANAPOLIS -- Two-time Stanley Cup champion goaltender Corey Crawford will drive the pace car for Saturday's IndyCar Grand Prix.

          Race organizers said Tuesday that Crawford will drive a Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

          The two-time NHL All-Star is the eighth goalie in Chicago Blackhawks history to win more than 100 games and enjoys restoring vintage cars. The 34-year-old Montreal native was the starter during the Blackhawks' title runs in 2013 and 2015.

          Qualifying for the Grand Prix will be held Friday.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices