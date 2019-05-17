        <
        >

          Juncos Racing scrambling following Kaiser crash

          1:18 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Kyle Kaiser nearly went airborne in a crash during Indianapolis 500 practice on Friday.

          Kaiser appeared to dip below the white line on the low portion of the track when he lost control and spun into the outside wall. The car turned upward and onto one wheel before the tub smashed back to the track surface. It was similar to the crash rookie Patricio O'Ward had a day earlier.

          Kaiser said he "just lost it right in the middle of the corner."

          He has been in a tough spot all week since two of his major sponsors pulled their funding. Now Juncos Racing has a destroyed race car one day before qualifying for "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

          Juncos Racing will have to rebuild a car from scratch or acquire one from another team.

